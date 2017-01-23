The Gambia's adviser: Jammeh took 'a lot of money'

The Gambia's former president, Yahya Jammeh, withdrew nearly 500m dalasis ($11.3m; £8.8m) in the last two weeks before he left the country alone, a senior adviser to the country's new leader has said.

Mai Ahmad Fatty said that was "a lot of money", considering the country spends about 200m dalasis on "required expenditure".

Mr Fatty, an aide to new President Adama Barrow, was speaking to reporters in the Senegalese capital Dakar.