Gambian army chief joins in President Barrow celebrations

The Gambia's army chief Ousman Badjie joined in dancing on the streets with supporters of internationally backed President Adama Barrow on Thursday evening.

The crowds were celebrating after Mr Barrow was sworn in as president in neighbouring Senegal, where he is for his own safety. They began chanting "CDS" - short for chief of defence staff - when he mingled with them.

Earlier Mr Badjie was quoted as saying that his men would not fight regional troops on a mission to oust long-time ruler Yayha Jammeh, who has refused to step down.