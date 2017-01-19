Gambia crisis: Senegal troops 'enter' to back new president

Senegalese troops have entered The Gambia to ensure Adama Barrow assumes power as the country's new president, a Senegalese army spokesman has said.

It comes shortly after Mr Barrow took the presidential oath at The Gambia's embassy in Senegal.

He has been recognised internationally. But strongman Yahya Jammeh has refused to quit and is backed by parliament.

West African leaders have threatened to remove Mr Jammeh by force. The UN Security Council backed their efforts.