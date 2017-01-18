Senegal troops move to Gambia border as Jammeh crisis grows

Senegalese troops have been seen moving towards the Gambian border in an apparent show of force to pressure President Yahya Jammeh to stand down.

Wednesday was meant to be his last day in office after his defeat by Adama Barrow but parliament has granted him three more months in office.

That move effectively stops Mr Barrow being sworn in on Thursday.

West African countries are seeking UN backing to intervene militarily to eject Mr Jammeh.