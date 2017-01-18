The Gambia sees British and Dutch tourists leave after new advice

Thousands of Thomas Cook tourists will be returned to the UK from The Gambia after new Foreign Office travel advice.

The firm plans to bring home 985 customers from package holidays over the next 48 hours, with four extra flights due to leave on Wednesday.

Another 2,500 flight-only customers will be offered the "earliest available flight" from the West African country.

Regional leaders have threatened to use military force to oust President Yahya Jammeh after he refused to hand power to President-elect Adama Barrow on Thursday.