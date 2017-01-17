Ivory Coast gunfire in Abidjan after mutineers paid

Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Ivory Coast soldiers at the airport in Bouake, ahead of the defence minister's arrival for negotiations

Paramilitary forces in Ivory Coast have fired shots into the air in several cities in what seems to be the start of a new mutiny.

Shots were heard in the main city Abidjan, the capital Yamoussoukro and the western cities of Man and Daloa.

The latest unrest comes shortly after the government had started paying soldiers a bonus of $20,000 (£16,000) each after they had mutinied.

The gendarmes are believed to be demanding a similar payment.