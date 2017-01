The winner of Gambia's presidential election, Adama Barrow, has called on the incumbent, Yahya Jammeh, to engage in direct talks to resolve the country's political crisis.

He made the call in a BBC Newsday interview, one week ahead of his inauguration ceremony.

Newsday's Julian Keane began by asking him whether he believed the event would go ahead on 19 January.

(Photo: Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow. Credit: BBC)