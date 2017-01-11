Nigeria Boko Haram crisis: Aid agencies 'wasting funds'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Many children in the north-east are at risk from starvation, the UN has warned

Most aid groups operating in Nigeria's north-east are wasting funds meant to help victims of the Islamist Boko Haram insurgency, a state governor has said.

Only eight of 126 registered agencies in Borno state were there to genuinely help, Kashim Shettima said.

He criticised the UN children's agency (Unicef) for buying bullet-proof cars, saying he did not use such vehicles.

Last month, the UN launched a $1bn (£825,000) appeal for those facing hunger and starvation in the region.

The UN said that nearly 5.1 million people in three north-eastern states were expected to face serious food shortages as for a third year in a row farmers had been unable to plant, fearing unexploded improvised devices left behind by militants.

Urgent aid was needed for some 100,000 people, mostly children, at risk of dying of starvation.

The military has recaptured much of the land controlled by Boko Haram in 2014, but thousands of people who fled their homes are still living in camps.

Governor Shettima did single out some aid agencies that were doing a good job such as the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) , the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Organization for Migration, the Norwegian Refugee Council and the Danish Refugee Council.

But those agencies only there to profit "from the agony of our people" should leave, he said.

According to the Associated Press news agency, Mr Shettima made the comments on Tuesday night to MPs and journalists at the state legislature Borno's main city of Maiduguri.

Last month, Nigeria's President Muhammdu Buhari accused the UN and aid agencies of deliberately exaggerating the humanitarian crisis and whipping up "a non-existent fear of mass starvation" to get more funds.

Unicef has not yet commented on Mr Shettima's remarks.

Boko Haram at a glance:

Image copyright Boko Haram video Image caption Boko Haram has sworn allegiance to Islamic State and often displays its trademark black flag

Founded in 2002, initially focused on opposing Western-style education - Boko Haram means "Western education is forbidden" in the Hausa language

Launched military operations in 2009

Thousands killed, mostly in north-eastern Nigeria, hundreds abducted, including at least 200 schoolgirls

Joined so-called Islamic State, now calls itself IS's "West African province"

Seized large area in north-east, where it declared caliphate

Regional force has retaken most territory in the last two years.

Who are Boko Haram?

Torment of a freed Boko Haram 'bride'

The town that lost its girls