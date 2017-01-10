Ghana's plagiarising president: How Nana Akufo-Addo copied Bush

Ghana's new President Nana Akufo-Addo gave his inauguration speech at the weekend. Shortly afterwards sections of it were found to have been copied from speeches by former US presidents George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Mr Akufo-Addo's communication director Eugene Arhin apologised, calling it a "complete oversight and never deliberate".

