Berlin market attack: Tunisia arrests suspect Amri's nephew

Tunisian security forces have arrested the nephew of the Berlin market attacker Anis Amri and two other suspects, officials say.

The Tunisian interior ministry said the three, aged between 18 and 27, were members of a "terrorist cell", and that they were detained overnight.

Tunisian-born Amri, 24, was shot dead by police near the Italian city of Milan in the early hours of Friday.

Monday's lorry attack on the market left 12 people dead and 49 injured.

The interior ministry statement said Amri's nephew had confessed that he had communicated with his uncle via the encrypted chat application Telegram to evade security surveillance.

It said the three-member cell had been active in the towns of Fouchana, outside Tunis, and Oueslatia near Amri's hometown of Kairouan, about 150km (95 miles) south of the capital.

The statement added that the nephew had also said he supported the so-called Islamic State (IS) group.

On Friday, IS released a video showing Amri pledging allegiance to its leader Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He was shot dead during a routine police check in the Milan suburb of Sesto San Giovanni, after a three-day, Europe-wide manhunt.

The search for possible accomplices continues.