Plastic rice seized in Nigeria 'feels realistic'

The BBC's Martin Patience examines some of the 2.5 tonnes of "plastic rice" seized in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

Lagos customs chief Haruna Mamudu said the fake rice was intended to be sold in markets during the festive season.

He said the rice was very sticky after it was boiled and "only God knows what would have happened" if people ate it.

It is not clear where the seized sacks came from but rice made from plastic pellets was found in China last year.