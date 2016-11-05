Nigeria schoolgirl missing from Chibok 'found with baby'

Image copyright AFP Image caption Boko Haram uses the schoolgirls it holds in propaganda videos

One of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria has been found with a 10-month-old baby son, the military says.

The girl was discovered in Pulka in northern Borno state, spokesman Sani Usman said.

The announcement came nearly a month after another 21 Chibok girls were freed after negotiations with Boko Haram Islamist militants.

More than 270 schoolgirls were seized from the north-eastern town in April 2014, sparking international outrage.

Mr Usman said the latest girl to be found was discovered by soldiers screening escapees from Boko Haram's base in the Sambisa forest.

Boko Haram has been fighting a long insurgency in its quest for an Islamic state in northern Nigeria. The conflict is estimated to have killed more than 30,000 people.

Boko Haram has kidnapped thousands of other people during its seven-year insurgency in northern Nigeria and many people have been made homeless.

The freeing of 21 girls in October came after talks mediated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Swiss government.

Until then, there had only been one confirmed release of a student kidnapped from Chibok - a 19-year-old woman found by an army-backed vigilante group.

More than 50 managed to escape on the day they were captured.

Officials have promised to find the remaining 200 still being held.