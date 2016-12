This year's Lagos Photo Festival in Nigeria brings together well-known photographers and their take on identity in Africa:

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption Keyezua looks at fashion in her home country of Angola with this image, entitled Royal Generation, of a woman wearing fabric woven from raw materials.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption A series of self portraits by Ghanaian photographer Eric Gyamfi explores African male sexuality against a backdrop of religion and tradition.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption Nigerian photographer Lakin Ogunbanwo considers tradition and modernity by combining traditional dress with fetish wear.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption Acceptance is the theme of Broken Things by South African photographer TSoku Maela, who says: "Self-love is not to instinctively conceal and impulsively improve on our flaws."

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption Kenyan photographer Osborne Macharia imagines how retired businesswomen could look in a series called Nyanye - League of Extravagant Grannies.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption Benin-based Ishola Akpo photographs his own grandmother as part of a series that looks at the importance of bride prices in African culture.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption This photo is from a collection entitled Genesis by Kudzanai Chiurai, who focuses on political and social conditions in Zimbabwe by trying to understand the psyche of what it is like to be colonised.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption Adad Hannah's work The Raft of the Medusa, re-imagines a 19th Century work by Theodore Gericault, of a colonial ship that was wrecked off the coast of Senegal more than 200 years ago.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption The Art of Survival by French photographer Patrick Willocq, who once lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo, depicts what it is like to be a child refugee using storybook imagery.

Image copyright Lagos Photo Festival Image caption And Profit Corner is Mozambique photographer Mario Macilau's take on the threat of electronic waste in Africa.

Photos courtesy of Lagos Photo Festival, which continues until 22 November 2016.