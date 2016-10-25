South Sudan artists paint for peace in Juba

Africa

After nearly three years of devastating civil conflict, South Sudanese artists have come together to try and get the country thinking and talking about peace, by launching a public art project in the capital Juba.

Painting of a gun firing out doves of peace on a shipping container Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption Painted murals have appeared on walls and shipping containers across the city.
Figures painted holding signs saying 'Poverty. Tribalism. Violence. Hunger. Corruption. Oppression. Injustice. Ignorance'. Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption The Ana Taban collective (from the Arabic "I am tired") takes its name from a parallel pro-peace movement in Syria.
Chil operates a sewing machine, which is stitching the South Sudan flag back together Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption The artworks highlight the suffering of children in the civil war. "In the end they are the ones who will have to pick up the pieces and stitch the fabric of South Sudan back together," the group says.
Artists paint on concrete wall Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption The walls of schools, bakeries and cultural centres in Juba have been repurposed as concrete canvases for the artists.
6 Image copyright Ana Taban
Child carrying a bucket wearing a t-shirt saying "I hate war" Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption Nearly one million children have been displaced in the conflict, which has devastated a nation that harboured such great optimism at independence five years ago, when it became the world's newest country.
One of the woman artists mixes her blue paint Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption Student Abul Oyay Deng fled the conflict in 2013, ending up in Nairobi, but has returned home to join in the project.
People gather round a mural depicting various different figures in society, eg doctors, soldiers and mechanics. Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption The artists in the collective worked with residents of local neighbourhoods on some murals.
A closeup of the same mural, with a student holding a notebook and pencil, a priest and a woman with a bucket on her head. Also the Dr as described above. Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption The man depicted treating a child in the centre of the artwork is inspired by Dr Ding Col Dau, who returned to South Sudan in 2014 to practise medicine, but was murdered in his own home the following year.
Painted silhouetted figures take axes to their legs, which are drawn with roots of a tree, instead of feed Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption Cutting our Roots, Destroying Ourselves depicts the self-destructive nature of the conflict.
A picture of a train approaching a brick wall is painted on a wall Image copyright Ana Taban
Image caption An online campaign #SaveTheLastTrain by South Sudanese poet Akol Miyen, inspired this artwork. "This is the last train because our chances as a nation our running out," the group says.

Having spread its message over many of the walls in Juba, the team now plans to extend the project outside the capital.

Photos courtesy of Ana Taban

