Your pictures: Botswana
- 8 September 2016
- From the section Africa
Spectacular landscape and wildlife provide some stunning images from Botswana.
-
Anna Sobotka
First time visitor to Africa, Anna Sobotka, writes: "I wasn't prepared for this country's natural beauty and dignity." This is her shot taken in the Chobe National Park of bathing elephants.
-
Anne May
Another shot from the Chobe National Park, this time from Anne May of giraffe drinking from the Chobe River.
-
Philip Willmott
"The lilac-breasted roller provides a splash of intense colour in Botswana, both when perched on branches and even more so when it swoops unexpectedly across your field of view", writes Philip Willmott
-
Patricia Mueller
A baobab tree with its distinctive fat trunk and slender branches. Some specimens date back hundreds of years.
-
Tumisang Entaile
A competitor in the 2015 Kalahari desert race, an annual event in Botswana.
-
Jana Pavlic
Sunset in the Okavango Delta.
-
Diane Kim
A meercat at sunset in the Makgadikgadi Pans, one of the largest salt flats in the world.
-
Tristan Fouere
The Northern Okavango Delta in an Area Called NG23 near Seronga.
-
Kim Pickett
An African leopard captured by Kim Pickett during a dawn game drive in Chobe National Park said to have one of the largest concentrations of big cats in southern Africa.