Your pictures: Botswana

  • 8 September 2016
  • From the section Africa

Spectacular landscape and wildlife provide some stunning images from Botswana.

  • Elephants bathing in Chobe National Park Anna Sobotka

    First time visitor to Africa, Anna Sobotka, writes: "I wasn't prepared for this country's natural beauty and dignity." This is her shot taken in the Chobe National Park of bathing elephants.

  • Giraffe drinking from the Chobe River in northern Botswana Anne May

    Another shot from the Chobe National Park, this time from Anne May of giraffe drinking from the Chobe River.

  • A lilac-breasted roller in full flight Philip Willmott

    "The lilac-breasted roller provides a splash of intense colour in Botswana, both when perched on branches and even more so when it swoops unexpectedly across your field of view", writes Philip Willmott

  • A baobab tree Patricia Mueller

    A baobab tree with its distinctive fat trunk and slender branches. Some specimens date back hundreds of years.

  • A competitor in the 2015 Kalahari desert race, an annual event in Botswana Tumisang Entaile

    A competitor in the 2015 Kalahari desert race, an annual event in Botswana.

  • Sunset in the Okavango Delta Jana Pavlic

    Sunset in the Okavango Delta.

  • A meercat at sunset in the Makgadikgadi Pans, one of the largest salt flats in the world Diane Kim

    A meercat at sunset in the Makgadikgadi Pans, one of the largest salt flats in the world.

  • The Northern Okavango Delta in an Area Called NG23 near Seronga. Tristan Fouere

    The Northern Okavango Delta in an Area Called NG23 near Seronga.

  • An African leopard captured by Kim Pickett during a dawn game drive in Chobe National Park Kim Pickett

    An African leopard captured by Kim Pickett during a dawn game drive in Chobe National Park said to have one of the largest concentrations of big cats in southern Africa.