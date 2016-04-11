Uganda building collapse leaves one dead in capital Kampala

Image caption The building collapse happened in a busy area of the Ugandan capital

At least one body has been recovered after the collapse of a building in the Ugandan capital, Kampala.

Rescuers have so far brought seven people out from the rubble alive, eyewitnesses have told the BBC.

A large crowd has gathered and rescue workers have been pleading with people to move back, the BBC's Patience Atuhaire reports from the scene.

Officials have not said what was behind the collapse, which happened opposite Uganda's famous Makerere University.

Several small businesses had reportedly been occupying the basement and ground-floor levels of the building.

Reports of the building's deteriorating condition had already forced some of the business owners to remove their property from the site, amid fears that rainwater had seeped into the foundations, residents told the BBC.

