In pictures: Tanzania anger over Dar es Salaam demolitions
By Sammy Awami BBC Africa, Dar es Salaam
- 14 January 2016
- From the section Africa
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window