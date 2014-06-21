Piglets probed over Uganda security breach

Image copyright AFP Image caption The piglet "incursion" is seen as a serious security breach by Uganda's authorities

Two piglets are being examined by police in Uganda for "terrorism-related material" after being let loose in parliament by anti-corruption protesters.

Reports say the animals were daubed in the colours of the governing party with slogans alleging MPs are corrupt.

Two protesters are in custody awaiting trial following the incident earlier this week in the capital Kampala.

Several police on duty at the time were suspended over the security breach.

They face charges of neglect of duty, spokeswoman Polly Namaye told AFP news agency.

As for the piglets, she said it was "standard practice" to test for terrorism-related material as "there could have been another motive other than a protest".

The security forces are on alert over fears of terrorist attacks, not least due to Uganda's military involvement in Somalia in support of the UN-backed government against the Islamist al-Shabab group.

The protesters, Robert Mayanja and Norman Tumuhimbise, face charges of criminal trespass, conspiracy to sneak piglets into parliament and interrupting parliament work.

The two, who call themselves "the jobless brotherhood network", accuse lawmakers of corruption and extravagant spending.

Uganda has come in for criticism, too, from international donors over allegations of corruption.