Nigerian gospel singer Kefee dies

Popular Nigerian gospel singer Kefee Obareki Don-Momoh has reportedly died in a hospital in the United States.

Known to her fans as the "Branama Queen", she is believed to have become ill on a flight to the US about two weeks ago and fallen into a coma.

Nigerian Entertainment Today published a statement from her UK manager saying she had died of lung failure.

Married to DJ Teddy Don-Momoh, the star's best-known hits are Branama and Kokoroko.

Her music career reportedly began at the age of eight when she sang in a church choir.

"It is with a great sadness but grateful hearts that we announce the passing to glory due to lungs failure this morning of our God's mouth piece, chorus leader, daughter, wife, sister, friend Kefee Branama Queen," Kefee's UK Manager, Adeline Adelicious Adebayo, said in a statement.