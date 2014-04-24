Nigerian rapist to be stoned to death in Kano

An Islamic court in northern Nigeria has sentenced a man of 63 to death by stoning for raping a girl of 10 and infecting her with HIV.

Ubale Sa'idu Dotsa admitted raping the girl but said he had incited by the Devil, reports the AP news agency.

His two wives have reportedly died from Aids-related diseases.

Several people have been sentenced to death by stoning in northern Nigeria's Islamic courts but none have been carried out.

Kano state's commissioner of justice Maliki Kuliya told the BBC Hausa service that Mr Dotsa has the right to appeal up to the federal Supreme Court, which could take years.