Nigeria: Stampede in Abuja's stadium kills jobseekers

A stampede among jobseekers taking a recruitment test in the national stadium in the Nigerian capital Abuja has left many people dead and injured.

A journalist for French news agency AFP said he had counted seven corpses.

The stampede came during a recruitment exercise by the immigration department. Tens of thousands had turned up to take the test, according to reports.

There is a high level of unemployment in Nigeria especially among young people. In 2011, it stood at 23.9%.

Survivor Rosemary Ogida told AFP that she could remember being picked up by three men.

"I cannot even imagine the number of people that stamped on me," she said.