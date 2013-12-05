Uganda gives iPads to all MPs

Image caption Elijah Okupa is one of the 375 MPs to get a new iPad

Uganda's parliament has given iPads to all MPs at a cost of $370,000 (£230,000), saying it will make them more efficient.

Parliamentary commissioner Emmanuel Dombo says it means MPs can access official documents while travelling.

He also said the funds had been generated by reducing the budget for paper, which would no longer be needed.

However, the BBC's Patience Atuhaire in Kampala says it has been criticised by many Ugandans as a waste of money.

"Taxpayers are already paying too much to take care of their MPs," opposition MP Semujju Ibrahim Nganda told the BBC's Focus on Africa programme.

Mr Dombo described it as an "administrative decision".

Last year, MPs voted to increase their salaries by 38% - to more than $8,000 a month.

The 375 lawmakers have also been given more than $41,000 each to buy a car.