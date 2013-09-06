Africa in pictures: 30 August-5 September

  • 6 September 2013

A selection of photos from across the African continent this week.

  • Cape Town resident trains at an outdoor fitness park, South Africa - Monday 2 September 2013

    A resident of the South African coastal city of Cape Town trains at an outdoor fitness park on Monday, during a day of respite from the icy winter weather that left snowfall on surrounding mountains.

  • Somali policeman runs from the scene of an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States residential housing in capital Mogadishu - Tuesday 3 September 2013

    While in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, a policeman runs from the scene of an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States embassy residential complex. The US closed its embassy in Mogadishu more than two decades ago, after the country became mired in conflict.

  • Ethiopian athletics star Kenenisa Bekele trains at a camp outside Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa - Sunday 1 September 2013

    Here, Ethiopian athletics star Kenenisa Bekele, 31, is seen training at a camp outside Addis Ababa on Sunday. The long-distance runner, who holds the world record and Olympic record in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events, says he is a long way off from retiring and wants to take part in the 2014 Rio Olympics.

  • Zambia's Catherine Phiri and Tganda Toma Hawa Babirye pictured on a poster - Monday 2 September 2013

    On Monday, a poster is released advertising the title bout between Zambia's Catherine Phiri (L) and Uganda's Toma Hawa Babirye in Lusaka on 28 September. Ms Phiri, a 19-year-old schoolgirl, is the favourite to win.

  • Gymnasts from the Angola team perform during the group all-around final at the 32nd Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Kiev - Saturday 31 August 2013

    Gymnasts from Angola perform in Russia on Saturday at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Kiev.

  • People collect plastic bags in order to recycle them in Yopougon, a suburb of Abidjan, Ivory Coast - on Monday 2 September 2013

    People collect plastic bags in Yopougon, a suburb of Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, on Monday in order to recycle them. Ivory Coast has decided to ban the production and use of plastic bags by the end of the year, following similar moves by Rwanda and Mauritania...

  • A man pushes a bag of recyclable goods outside South African anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela's home in Houghton, Johannesburg - Tuesday 3 September 2013

    While plastic bottles are being recycled in the South Africa city of Johannesburg. This man pushes his bag of goods past anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela's Houghton home on Tuesday...

  • A Johannesburg resident stands on a road overlooking the city which has been without electricity - including the suburb where a critically ill Nelson Mandela is recuperating - due to a strike that could see blackouts until the weekend – Thursday 5 September 2013

    Johannesburg has been hit by severe black-outs this week following a strike by technicians. An extra generator was set up at Mr Mandela's home, where he returned on Sunday after almost three months in hospital. He remains in a critical condition.

  • Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre, lays a wreath at the tomb of King Hassan II at the Mohammed V mausoleum in Rabat, Morocco - Monday 2 September 2013

    Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre, lays a wreath at the tomb of King Hassan II at the Mohammed V mausoleum in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday. Morocco, under monarchic rule, has been largely unaffected by the political upheaval in North Africa.

  • An Indian doctor in New Delhi with conjoined twins who had been separated - Wednesday 4 September 2013

    An Indian doctor takes a photo of Nigerian conjoined twins after a surgery to separate them at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. The surgery was carried out in three stages by a team of 40 specialists as the twins shared the spinal cord, lower intestinal tract and genitory-urinary tracts.