Africa in pictures: 30 August-5 September
A selection of photos from across the African continent this week.
-
A resident of the South African coastal city of Cape Town trains at an outdoor fitness park on Monday, during a day of respite from the icy winter weather that left snowfall on surrounding mountains.
-
While in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, a policeman runs from the scene of an accidental explosion at a petrol storage facility within the former United States embassy residential complex. The US closed its embassy in Mogadishu more than two decades ago, after the country became mired in conflict.
-
Here, Ethiopian athletics star Kenenisa Bekele, 31, is seen training at a camp outside Addis Ababa on Sunday. The long-distance runner, who holds the world record and Olympic record in both the 5,000m and 10,000m events, says he is a long way off from retiring and wants to take part in the 2014 Rio Olympics.
-
On Monday, a poster is released advertising the title bout between Zambia's Catherine Phiri (L) and Uganda's Toma Hawa Babirye in Lusaka on 28 September. Ms Phiri, a 19-year-old schoolgirl, is the favourite to win.
-
Gymnasts from Angola perform in Russia on Saturday at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship in Kiev.
-
People collect plastic bags in Yopougon, a suburb of Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, on Monday in order to recycle them. Ivory Coast has decided to ban the production and use of plastic bags by the end of the year, following similar moves by Rwanda and Mauritania...
-
While plastic bottles are being recycled in the South Africa city of Johannesburg. This man pushes his bag of goods past anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela's Houghton home on Tuesday...
-
Johannesburg has been hit by severe black-outs this week following a strike by technicians. An extra generator was set up at Mr Mandela's home, where he returned on Sunday after almost three months in hospital. He remains in a critical condition.
-
Denmark's Crown Princess Mary, centre, lays a wreath at the tomb of King Hassan II at the Mohammed V mausoleum in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday. Morocco, under monarchic rule, has been largely unaffected by the political upheaval in North Africa.
-
An Indian doctor takes a photo of Nigerian conjoined twins after a surgery to separate them at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. The surgery was carried out in three stages by a team of 40 specialists as the twins shared the spinal cord, lower intestinal tract and genitory-urinary tracts.