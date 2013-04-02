Tanzania quarry collapse kills 14 in Arusha

At least 14 people have been killed in an accident at a quarry in the northern Tanzanian city of Arusha, rescue officials say.

The sides of the quarry, where people were illegally digging for rocks and sand for use in building materials, caved in after heavy rains.

A BBC reporter says work at the site was banned in 2006 when seven people died in a similar accident.

Two people were rescued from the latest cave in and taken to hospital.

The BBC's Baruan Muhuza, in the main city of Dar es Salaam, says one of them is believed to be seriously injured.

Rescue efforts were called off at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Monday, about eight hours after the accident in the Moshono district of Arusha, 9km (six miles) from the city centre.

After the collapse, two lorries were found at the site filled with stones and mud, our reporter says.

Meanwhile, emergency workers in Dar es Salaam have stopped rescue operations following the collapse of a multi-storey building on Friday.

The final number of the bodies pulled from the ruins stands at 36, city officials said.