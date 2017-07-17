Raila Odinga - the man Kenyans either love or loathe

Image copyright Reuters

A biography written about Raila Amolo Odinga was titled Enigma. And in many ways he is an enigmatic politician.

From his schooling to detention after the 1982 coup attempt against retired President Daniel arap Moi, Mr Odinga, 72, has remained a mysterious figure in many ways.

A son of Kenya's first Vice-President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, he will be going for the presidency for the fourth time and most likely his last.

Mr Odinga evokes mixed emotions in Kenya - he is loved and loathed in equal measure. No politician divides opinion like him.

To his supporters, he is a democrat who has sacrificed a lot in his fight against dictatorship but others see him as a scheming and selfish person, who will do anything to gain power.

Former Vice-President Michael Kijana Wamalwa once described Mr Odinga's supporters as suffering from "Railamania" and those who hated him as suffering from "Railaphobia".

Who is Raila Odinga?

Aged 72, son of Kenya's first Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga

Nicknamed Agwambo (act of god) by supporters

Trained as medical engineer in former East Germany

MP for Africa's biggest slum, Kibera, for 20 years

Plotted coup in 1982

Holds record for being Kenya's longest-serving detainee

Also for switching political parties - currently standing for Nasa

His strongest following is among his Luo community in the south-western region of Nyanza, where he was born and went to school.

They have given him several nicknames over the years, including Tinga (tractor), Agwambo (act of god) and Baba (father).

After qualifying as a mechanical engineer in the former East Germany, Mr Odinga had a short stint as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi.

A wealthy man by Kenyan standards, he has interests in liquid gas cylinder manufacturer, the East Africa Spectre, and ethanol production through the Kisumu Molasses Plan.

He also has interests in the importation and distribution of petroleum.

Long-time prisoner

Mr Odinga's first attempt at the presidency was in 1997, when he performed dismally, coming third.

His supporters affectionately call him Baba

He stayed out of the presidential race in 2002, backing Mwai Kibaki to trounce Uhuru Kenyatta in elections that saw the Kanu party lose power for the first time since independence in 1963.

Mr Odinga and his supporters believe that he was robbed of victory in 2007 when he ran on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, this time against Mr Kibaki.

It was that election that deteriorated into nationwide ethnic violence, which left 1,300 Kenyans dead and more than 600,000 displaced.

He became prime minister under a power-sharing deal to end the post-election violence.

His struggle against one-party dictatorship saw him detained twice (from 1982 to 1988 and 1989 to 1991) and he holds the record for being Kenya's longest-serving detainee.

He was initially imprisoned for trying to stage a coup in 1982, which propelled him on to the national stage.

While he denied his involvement in the coup at the time, he conceded in Enigma, authored by Nigerian Babafemi Badejo in 2006, that he played a central role in it.

Man of many alliances

He also holds the record as the Kenyan politician who has changed political allegiances the most times.

Each time he has moved, Mr Odinga has fashioned himself as a reformist.

Several political heavyweights have agreed to back Odinga's candidacy

This time, he is running on behalf of the National Super Alliance (Nasa), which includes all of Kenya's main opposition groups.

It is a big achievement that he has convinced other political heavyweights to sacrifice their own ambitions to support him in what is likely to be his final stab at the presidency.

He has however promised to serve only one term in office.

Kenya's elections are often described as an exercise in ethnic arithmetic and Mr Odinga hopes he can forge a winning alliance from key communities - the Luo (to which he belongs), Luhya, Kalenjin and Kamba.

He is especially hoping that supporters of Musalia Mudavadi, who ran for the election in 2013, but now backs him, will boost his numbers and avoid splitting the opposition vote.

Kalonzo Musyoka will once again be Mr Odinga's running mate.

Odinga's political odyssey - Ford, Cord, Narc and Nasa

Forum For Restoration of Democracy: Before 1992

Ford-Kenya: 1992 - 1994

National Development Party: 1994 - 2002

Kenya African National Union (Kanu): 2000 - 2002

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP): 2002 - 2005

National Rainbow Coalition (Narc; LDP was a member of the coalition)

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM): 2005 - present

Coalition for Reform and Democracy (Cord): 2013 - present

National Super Alliance (Nasa; ODM is a member of the alliance)

Oranges and bananas

Mr Odinga's move to change parties has been driven by his willingness to form alliances, even at one time entering into a coalition with former President Daniel Moi, under whom he had been detained.

But he has stayed with the same core party, ODM, since 2005.

The party got its name from a referendum campaign Mr Odinga led against a proposed constitution in 2005. The nays were denoted by an orange while supporters were given a banana symbol.

Mr Odinga's more creative supporters still adorn themselves with bunches of oranges.

Mr Odinga formed the Orange Democratic Movement in 2005

But alliances are not always easy and he broke up with former President Kibaki after the 2002 election because Mr Kibaki reneged on a pre-election power-sharing deal.

An astute politician and avid campaigner who is known to move crowds using parables and football commentary, Mr Odinga represented Lang'ata constituency in the capital, Nairobi, uninterrupted for 20 years.

After complaining about fraud in previous elections, Mr Odinga says this time round he will use a series of measures to protect his vote, including a plan to post party agents in all polling stations.

His main challenger in the 8 August election will be Uhuru Kenyatta, who beat him in the 2013 election and is the son of Kenya's first President, Jomo Kenyatta.

Mr Odinga's father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, served as Jomo Kenyatta's vice-president but the pair fell out and Mr Odinga quit in 1966, sparking a political rivalry that is yet to be settled.