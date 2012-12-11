Monopoly Lagos version launched in Nigeria

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The first African city edition of the famous board game Monopoly is launched in Lagos, with Banana Island revealed as the upmarket equivalent of Mayfair

The first African city edition of the famous board game Monopoly has been launched in Lagos.

The Nigerian metropolis is one of the fast-growing cities in the world.

The board's layout was unveiled at an event in Lagos City Hall, with the manmade Banana Island named as the upmarket equivalent of Mayfair in the London edition.

Makoko, the slum on stilts over the city's lagoon, is the cheapest property for sale on the Lagos board.

Bribes

Nimi Akinkugbe, the head of Bestman Games which is producing the authorised Lagos edition, told Nigeria's Guardian newspaper ahead of the launch that suggestions for the Mayfair spot were "a hot topic".

For reckless driving pay a fine... and register for retraining Chance card, Monopoly City of Lagos edition Name Africa’s Monopoly Mayfairs

The BBC's Tomi Oladipo in Lagos says Banana Island, which got the coveted position, is an artificially created island where the very wealthy reside.

Some properties on the island sell for about $8m (£4.9m) - and it would cost about $150,000 a year to rent a flat there, he says.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, Murtala Muhammed International Airport and several hotels are other properties on the board.

Many of the squares are sponsored by banks and shopping centres and even the Lagos state government appears, while some major landmarks like Tinubu Square, the New Afrika Shrine nightclub, Third Mainland Bridge and the National Theatre have been left out, our correspondent says.

Other aspects of the game have been tailored for Lagos, like the "Go To Jail" cards, which read: "Go to jail. Go directly to Kirikiri jail," referring to the city's maximum security prison.

Our reporter says one of the Chance cards issuing a fine quotes a phrase regularly used by police officers: "Park! Park! For reckless driving pay a fine... and register for retraining."

Another reads: "For attempting to bribe a law enforcement agent, pay a fine."

Some of the new traffic laws introduced by the Lagos state government, and the punishments for various offences, have also been included in the game, our reporter says.

"You've been caught driving against traffic. Report for psychiatric evaluation," one card reads.

The Monopoly game was developed in the US, originally based on streets in Atlantic City. A London version of the game was produced in 1935.

"Lagos is the first African city to have its Monopoly. Two countries in Africa have theirs, Morocco and South Africa. But there's no city that has its own customised edition," Ms Akinkugbe told the Guardian.

There is also a Kenyan property game which resembles Monopoly, set in Nairobi, called Kumiliki, which means "to own" in KiSwahili.