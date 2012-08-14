Dragons' Den's Doug Richard to help Nigeria business

Image caption Doug Richard said he was excited about promoting his ideas in Nigeria

UK businessman and former reality TV star Doug Richard has launched an initiative in Nigeria to help young entrepreneurs set up businesses.

"There's everything from web start-ups to snail farms going on," he told the BBC's Newsday programme.

The former judge on the Dragons' Den show said he hoped to help 1,250 people set up businesses in a scheme funded by the Nigerian and UK governments.

The West African state is plagued by chronic poverty and unemployment.

Mr Richard said his School for Startups would help young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to develop and execute business ideas.

"Nigeria has the potential to be Africa's entrepreneurial superpower," he said.

Mr Richard said he was looking forward to working in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with some 160 million people.

"It's the single most diverse group of opportunities I shall ever see in my life," he said.

"I'm hoping that the vast majority of the 1,250 [people earmarked for training] start up businesses and that business is on the way to some kind of success."

He said the Nigerian government had set aside $50m (£32m) to help entrepreneurs open businesses.