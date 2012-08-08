Nigeria: Abuja's deadly building collapse

Image caption Work at the buildings had been stopped because they did not meet local regulations

At least two people have died after two unfinished buildings, where hundreds of people were living illegally, collapsed in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The BBC's Muhammad Abba says at least nine people have been taken to hospital, some of whom are in a critical condition.

"I heard people shouting for help from beneath the rubble," he said.

Rescue workers are trying to remove the debris to see if any more people are trapped underneath.

Work at the buildings had been stopped because they did not meet local regulations.

But hundreds of people still moved into the structures in the Dutse Alhaji district.

Our reporter says it is not clear if any people are still trapped as there is no record of how many people were living in the buildings when they fell down.

Local people think heavy overnight rain may have been a factor in the collapse.