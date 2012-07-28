Outbreak of Ebola in Uganda kills 13

Image caption Up to 90% of those who contract Ebola die from the virus

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has killed at least 13 people and infected a further seven in Uganda.

The health ministry says emergency measures are in place to deal with the outbreak, which began in late June but has only just been confirmed as Ebola.

The cases have been reported in Kibaale district, about 170km (100 miles) to the west of the capital Kampala.

Officials say most are linked to one family, who may have contracted the virus while attending a funeral.

Another suspected infection, at Kampala's Mulago hospital, is also being investigated by doctors, says the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga in the capital.

Ebola is one of the most virulent diseases in the world. It is spread by close personal contact, and kills up to 90% of those who become infected.

There is no vaccine for the virus. Symptoms include sudden onset of fever, weakness, headache, vomiting and impaired kidneys.

The first victim of this outbreak was a pregnant woman.

More than 1,200 deaths from the virus have been recorded since it was discovered in 1976.

Uganda has seen three major outbreaks over the past 12 years.

The deadliest was in 2000 when 425 people were infected. More than half of them died.