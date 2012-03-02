In pictures: Ex-Biafra leader Ojukwu buried

  • 2 March 2012
Images from the burial of former Biafran secessionist leader Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in south-eastern Nigerian.

  • Soldiers stand guard next to the casket containing the body of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    Thousands of people gathered in south-eastern Nigerian for the funeral of former Biafran secessionist leader Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, who received full military honours following his official pardon.

  • Workers prepare a mausoleum for Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    In the days preceding the funeral, workers finished off the mausoleum which will be his final resting place.

  • Workers building the tomb of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    Workers ensured that Col Ojukwu's tomb would be ready for use in time for the funeral.

  • A soldier stands guard next to a partially wrapped statue of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    As preparations gathered apace for the funeral, a soldier guarded a statue of Col Ojukwu.

  • A man holds a picture of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    Many mourners sought to mark the memory of Col Ojukwu, whose 1967 declaration of independence for Biafra sparked a civil war in which more than a million people died.

  • people holding a portrait of Col Ojukwu and waving Biafran flags

    These mourners waved the Biafran flag to celebrate the life of Col Ojukwu, who went into exile after his forces surrendered in 1970, returning more than a decade later after he was pardoned.

  • Bianca Ojukwu, centre, widow of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    Col Ojukwu, who died in the UK last year aged 78 after a long illness following a stroke, is survived by his wife Bianca Ojukwu (centre).

  • Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan, left, his wife Patience Jonathan, second right, and Emeka Ojukwu, the son of the deceased, second left, attend the funeral of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (left), and his wife were among those who paid their respects at the coffin, draped in a Nigerian flag, which had been transported around the country.

  • Men ride motorcycles bearing posters of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu

    Some Biafran war veterans were unhappy at the prominent role played by Nigeria's army - his one-time enemy - during the funeral.

