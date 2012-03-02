In pictures: Ex-Biafra leader Ojukwu buried
Images from the burial of former Biafran secessionist leader Chukwuemeka Ojukwu in south-eastern Nigerian.
Thousands of people gathered in south-eastern Nigerian for the funeral of former Biafran secessionist leader Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, who received full military honours following his official pardon.
In the days preceding the funeral, workers finished off the mausoleum which will be his final resting place.
Workers ensured that Col Ojukwu's tomb would be ready for use in time for the funeral.
As preparations gathered apace for the funeral, a soldier guarded a statue of Col Ojukwu.
Many mourners sought to mark the memory of Col Ojukwu, whose 1967 declaration of independence for Biafra sparked a civil war in which more than a million people died.
These mourners waved the Biafran flag to celebrate the life of Col Ojukwu, who went into exile after his forces surrendered in 1970, returning more than a decade later after he was pardoned.
Col Ojukwu, who died in the UK last year aged 78 after a long illness following a stroke, is survived by his wife Bianca Ojukwu (centre).
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (left), and his wife were among those who paid their respects at the coffin, draped in a Nigerian flag, which had been transported around the country.
Some Biafran war veterans were unhappy at the prominent role played by Nigeria's army - his one-time enemy - during the funeral.