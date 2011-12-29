Zimbabwe MP Lynette Karenyi free over 'Mugabe gay' jibe

Image copyright AP Image caption Zimbabwe's president infamously said gays were "worse than pigs or dogs"

A Zimbabwean MP has been freed after spending Christmas in jail for allegedly saying President Robert Mugabe had had gay sex, local media say.

Lynette Karenyi, from the former opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), is said to have made the comments at a rally on 9 December.

Insulting the president is a criminal offence in Zimbabwe, whose leader is known for his anti-homosexual views.

The MP has denied making the comments.

She was arrested on 19 December after allegedly saying Mr Mugabe had had sex with two male politicians.

Despite the state's opposition, a magistrate granted her bail of $200 (£130).

An MDC spokesman previously said the charges against Ms Karenyi had been "trumped up".

Zimbabwe's president infamously said gays were "worse than pigs or dogs" and condemned British Prime Minister David Cameron for suggesting that aid would be cut off from countries which did not recognise gay rights.

The MDC joined Mr Mugabe's Zanu-PF in a power-sharing government in 2009 in a bid to ease tensions after violence marred their election the previous year.

However, the political temperature has risen recently ahead of elections which could take place later this year.