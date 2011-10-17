Nigeria's Boko Haram accused of killing MP Modu Bintube

Image copyright AP Image caption Boko Haram is waging a violent campaign to impose Islamic rule in Nigeria

An MP in north-eastern Nigeria's Borno state has been assassinated by suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram, police say.

The gunmen killed MP Modu Bintube at his home in the state capital, Maiduguri, they said.

The police also accused Boko Haram militants of bombing an army barracks in neighbouring Gombe state on Sunday.

Boko Haram, which is fighting for Islamic rule, has carried out a wave of bombings and killings in Nigeria.

In August, it bombed the UN headquarters in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, killing at least 23 people.

'Shoot-out'

Borno state police commissioner Simeon Midenda said Mr Bintube was standing outside his home when he was shot dead on Sunday evening, the AFP news agency reports.

"The pattern of the killing is similar to that of how Boko Haram members are targeting their victims," AFP quotes him as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, several explosives detonated at a police barracks in Gombe, police said.

The BBC's Abdullahi Kaura in the northern city of Kaduna says police reported that in the ensuing gun battle, a police sergeant and three suspected militants were killed.

Boko Haram, whose name roughly translates as "Western education is forbidden", is fighting to topple the government and create an Islamic state.

Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan has vowed to defeat the group, which was formed in 2002, after it rejected dialogue with the government.