Algeria profile
The government exercises broad control over the media. Until 2014, a state monopoly forced private satellite TVs to operate from outside Algeria.
Five private TVs are now authorised to operate within the country: Dzair, El Djazairia, Ennahar, Echourouk and Hogar. Most of these outlets are close to the authorities.
Dozens of private satellite TV channels have "offshore" status; operating from abroad while maintaining offices in Algeria. Opposition networks operate from outside the country.
The radio sector is entirely state-run.
State TV and radio report favourably on the president and the government, avoiding criticism or dissenting views.
There is a lively private press. Papers in Arabic attract a larger readership, while French-language titles are preferred among the educated elite.
Few press titles are viewed as being independent of the state. Most outlets are owned by business figures who have links with the government.
US-based watchdog Freedom House classifies the Algerian media as "Not Free".
Paris-based Reporters Without Borders has criticised the "progressive asphyxiation" of the media since President Bouteflika's re-election in 2014.
There were around 15 million internet users by 2017 (InternetWorldStats.com).
A cyber-crime law gives the authorities the right to block websites deemed "contrary to public order or decency".
Facebook use is on the rise. The most popular accounts are run by politicians, government officials, writers and footballers.
The press
El Khabar - (The News) private, Arabic daily
Echourouk - (The Sunrise) private, Arabic daily; website has English-language pages
Le Quotidien d'Oran - private, French-language daily
El Moudjahid - (The Freedom Fighter) state-run, French-language daily; website has English-language pages
Ech Chaab - (The People) state-run, Arabic daily
El Watan - (The Homeland) private, French language daily
Le Soir d'Algerie - private, French-language daily
Liberte - private, French-language
La Tribune - private, French-language
Algerian Press Portal - press directory
Television
Etablissement Public de Television (EPTV) - state-run
Echourouk TV - private, based in Algiers, via satellite
Ennahar TV - private, based in Algiers, via satellite
El Djazairia TV - private, via satellite
Djair TV - private, via satellite
BRTV - Berber, via satellite from France
Radio
Radio Algerienne - state-run, operates Arabic, Berber and French networks and local stations
News agencies/internet
Algerian Press Service (APS) - state-run agency
Algerie Focus - news site, in French
Tout Sur l'Algerie - news site, in French
Algeria Channel - news aggregator, in Arabic
Tamurt - Berber news site