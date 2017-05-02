Tunisia profile - Media

Image copyright AFP Image caption Newspapers were tightly controlled under former president Ben Ali

The Tunisian media have relished greater freedoms, and have been in flux, since the 2011 popular revolt.

The number of broadcast and print outlets has increased, as has their freedom to report and debate political and social issues.

State TV - which used to toe the government line - now gives airtime to the former opposition.

But journalists can still be prosecuted under pre-revolution legislation, or under new anti-terrorism laws.

Freedom House says the news media are polarised, with outlets divided by ideology, political affiliation and economic interests.

TV is the most popular medium. The state broadcaster has two national channels, and also runs several radio networks.

There are more than a dozen privately-owned TVs. Egyptian, French and pan-Arab networks have a large following.

Radio is the second most popular medium. There are more than 20 commercial outlets.

In the newspaper sector, total daily sales are estimated to be no more than 100,000.

Tunisia has a developed telecom environment, with a high rate of mobile phone ownership and relatively cheap broadband.

By mid-2016 there were 5.8 million internet users, equivalent to 52% of the population (InternetWorldStats).

Facebook use is pervasive among internet users and the platform is used as a news source.

Widespread filtering ended with the fall of President Ben Ali. But internet users can be prosecuted over content deemed defamatory or insulting to state bodies.

The press

La Presse - state-owned daily

Esshafa - state-owned daily

Assabah - private daily

Alchourouk - private daily

Le Temps - private daily

Le Maghreb - private daily

Television

Al-Watania (National TV) - state-run

Hannibal TV - first private TV

Nessma TV - private

El Hiwar Ettounsi TV - private

Radio

Tunisian Radio - state-run; four national and five regional stations

Shems FM - state-owned

Zitouna FM - state-owned, Islamic

Mosaique FM - first private radio

Jawhara FM - private

News agency/internet

Agence Tunis Afrique Presse - state-run, English-language pages

Kapitalis - news website

Tunisia Numerique - news website

El Khabar - news website