Swaziland profile

State control of the media is strong and government-run outlets dominate the broadcasting scene. Media from South Africa are available.

Journalists cannot work freely and are liable to be prosecuted for any criticism of the government, says Reporters Without Borders. Self-censorship is routine.

There were 363,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). The government does not restrict access, but few Swazis can afford to go online, says Freedom House.

The press

Television

Swazi TV - operated by state-run Swaziland Television Authority

Radio