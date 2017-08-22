Senegal profile - Media

Image copyright AFP Image caption Senegal has a diverse media scene

Senegal has traditionally had one of the most unrestricted and diverse media scenes in the region.

The constitution guarantees freedom of information and abuses against journalists are relatively infrequent, says Reporters Without Borders. But some subjects remain off limits for reporters.

Radio is an influential medium. Commercial and community stations have mushroomed.

There are nearly 20 daily newspapers. BBC World Service (105.6 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM in Dakar.

By 2016 there were 3.6 million internet users (Internetlivestats.com). Access is unrestricted.

The press

Television

Radio

Radiodiffusion Television Senegalaise (RTS) - state-run, operates Chaine Nationale and Senegal Internationale, Dakar FM, regional services

Sud FM - private, in Dakar and other cities

Walf FM - operated by Groupe Wal Fadjri

Dunyaa FM - private

News agencies