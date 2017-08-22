Senegal profile - Media
Senegal has traditionally had one of the most unrestricted and diverse media scenes in the region.
The constitution guarantees freedom of information and abuses against journalists are relatively infrequent, says Reporters Without Borders. But some subjects remain off limits for reporters.
Radio is an influential medium. Commercial and community stations have mushroomed.
There are nearly 20 daily newspapers. BBC World Service (105.6 MHz) and Radio France Internationale are available on FM in Dakar.
By 2016 there were 3.6 million internet users (Internetlivestats.com). Access is unrestricted.
The press
- Le Soleil - state-owned daily
- Sud Quotidien - private daily
- Le Quotidien - private daily
- L'Observateur - private daily
- Wal Fadjri L'Aurore - private daily
Television
- Radiodiffusion Television Senegalaise (RTS) - state-run, operates RTS1 and RTS2
- TFM - private
- RDV - private
- 2S TV - private
Radio
- Radiodiffusion Television Senegalaise (RTS) - state-run, operates Chaine Nationale and Senegal Internationale, Dakar FM, regional services
- Sud FM - private, in Dakar and other cities
- Walf FM - operated by Groupe Wal Fadjri
- Dunyaa FM - private
News agencies
- Agence de Presse Senegalaise - state-run
- PANA - Dakar-based pan-African news agency