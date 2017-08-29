Namibia profile - Media
Namibia's constitution provides for press freedom. The media operate in a "relatively open environment", says US-based Freedom House.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says journalists are subject to government "threats" and that self-censorship takes place in state media.
State-run NBC is the main broadcaster. There are five national daily newspapers, including a state-owned title.
There were nearly 400,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). Critical journalists "find a refuge" on the internet, says RSF.
Press
- The Namibian - private, English and Oshiwambo-language daily
- Namibia Economist - daily
- Die Republikein - Afrikaans daily
- New Era - state-owned daily
- Namibian Sun - private, weekly
- Windhoek Observer - private, weekly
- Allgemeine Zeitung - German-language daily published in Windhoek
Television
- Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - national state broadcaster
- One Africa TV - private, free-to-air
Radio
- Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) - state-run
- Kudu FM - private, music
- Radiowave - private, music
- Radio Energy - private, music
- 99FM - private, music
- Kanaal 7 - private, religious