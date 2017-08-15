Mozambique profile
Television is a big part of the media scene. State-run TVM is the national network, and private STV is a ratings leader.
Portuguese RTP Africa and Brazilian-owned TV Miramar are widely-watched.
State-run Antena Nacional radio is a key news medium. Private FM stations operate in most towns.
BBC World Service broadcasts in Maputo (95.5 FM), Beira (88.5 FM), Xai Xai (100.9 FM), Nampula (88.3 FM) and Quelimane (95.3 FM).
Many community radio and TV stations are funded by the government and Unesco.
The media suffer a lack of resources and are susceptible to self-censorship, says Reporters Without Borders. Journalists are subject to intimidation and lawsuits by officials.
By 2016, 1.8 million Mozambicans were online (Internetlivestats.com).
Press
- Noticias - main daily, has government shareholding
- Diario de Mocambique - private, daily
- O Pais - private, daily
Television
- Televisao de Mozambique (TVM) - state-run
- Soico TV (STV) - private
- TV Miramar - private
Radio
- Radio Mozambique - state-run, operates Antena Nacional, provincial/local channels, youth-oriented Cidade FM
- Radio Miramar - private
- Radio Maria Mozambique - Roman Catholic
- 99 FM - private
News agency/internet
- Sapo.mz - portal, owned by Portugal Telecom
- Agencia Informacao Mocambique (AIM) - English-language pages