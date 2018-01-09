Libya profile
Libya's media scene is fractured and ever-changing, reflecting the political chaos and infighting of the post-Gaddafi years.
Media regulation is practically non-existent. There are competing "state" media, some using the same names but supporting rival administrations.
Most news outlets are bankrolled by private entities and business interests. Many recently-launched media are based abroad and little is known about their backers.
Satellite TV is the most popular medium. Print and online media are dogged by security problems and a poor technological infrastructure.
There are few daily newspapers. Most titles have very small print runs.
Libya is a very dangerous place for journalists. Foreign media have withdrawn staff and local journalists have been hounded, attacked or killed by militias.
BBC World Service Arabic broadcasts on 91.5 FM in Benghazi and Misrata.
There were around 2.8 million internet users by 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).
By 2017, Libya had around 3 million Facebook users, according to Dubai's Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.
Press
- Al-Shuruq - Tripoli-based weekly
- Al-Wasat - Cairo-based weekly
- New Quryna - Benghazi-based daily
- Brnieq - Benghazi weekly
Television
- Libya TV - Cairo-based, backs Tobruk-based authorities and army
- Libya al-Rasmeya (Official Libyan TV) - supports UN-brokered Government of National Accord (GNA)
- Libya Al-Wataniyah TV (Libyan National TV) - run by defunct former parliament, the Tripoli-based General National Congress (GNC)
- Libya's Channel - pro-GNA, based in Amman
- Libya al-Ahrar - pro-GNA, based in Doha
- 218TV - private, based in Jordan
Radio
- Libya National Radio - two rival stations, in Tripoli and Benghazi, broadcast under this name
- Tripoli FM - private
- Lebda FM - private, Tripoli
- Libya FM - private, Egypt-based, on FM in Benghazi
- Al-Wasat Radio - private, based in Egypt, on FM in Benghazi, Tobruk and El Beida
News agencies/internet
- WAL/LANA - Tripoli, pro-GNA
- WAL/LANA - pro Tobruk-based authorities
- Libyan Cloud News Agency - Tunis-based, European-backed
- Al-Wasat - Cairo-based news site
- Libya Herald - English-language news
- Libya Today - English-language news
- All Libyan Blogs - blog aggregator