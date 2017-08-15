Ghana profile - Media

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ghana has one of the most free media in Africa and a vibrant press

Ghana enjoys media freedom and the press and broadcasters operate without significant restrictions.

The private press is lively, and often carries criticism of the government. Lively phone-in shows are staple fare on many radio stations.

Scores of private FM radio stations crowd the dial. Most of them are chasing a limited amount of advertising revenue.

State-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) runs national TV and radio networks.

The BBC broadcasts on 101.3 FM in Accra, and on 104.7 FM from Sekondi-Takoradi, the capital of Western Region.

By 2016, 8 million Ghanaians were using the internet, around 28% of the population (Internetlivestats.com). Mobile phones are widely used for online access.

Press

Television

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) - state-run, operates Ghana TV (GTV) and digital networks, including news channel GBC 24

Metro TV - jointly owned by government and private company

TV3 - private

E.TV Ghana - private

Radio

News agency/internet