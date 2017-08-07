The Gambia country profile

The Gambia is one of Africa's smallest countries and, unlike many of its west Africa neighbours, has enjoyed long spells of stability since independence.

President Yahya Jammeh ruled the country with an iron fist after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1994. His 22-year rule came to an end in 2016, when he was defeated in a shock election result by the main opposition candidate, Adama Barrow. Mr Jammeh only left office after mediation by neighbouring countries and the threat of armed intervention.

Stability has not translated into prosperity. Despite the presence of the Gambia River, which runs through the middle of the country, only one-sixth of the land is arable and poor soil quality has led to the predominance of one crop - peanuts.

Tourism is an important source of foreign exchange, as is the money sent home by Gambians living abroad. Most visitors are drawn to the resorts that occupy a stretch of the Atlantic coast.

FACTS

Republic of The Gambia Capital: Banjul Population 1.8 million

Area 11,295 sq km (4,361 sq miles)

Languages English (official), Mandinka, Wolof, Fula

Major religions Islam, Christianity

Life expectancy 58 years (men), 60 years (women)

Currency dalasi

LEADER

President: Adama Barrow

Adama Barrow defeated long-serving President Yahya Jammeh in a shock election victory in December 2016.

Mr Barrow, a property developer, ended Yahya Jammeh's 22-year authoritarian rule by winning more than 45% of the vote.

A member of the United Democratic Party, during his election campaign Mr Barrow pledged to revive the country's economy.

MEDIA

A "pervasive climate of fear" forces most journalists to practice self-censorship or flee the country, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The law provides for jail terms for libel or sedition. Freedom House notes that journalists are regularly arrested on "flimsy and superficial" charges.

State-run Radio Gambia broadcasts tightly-controlled news, which is relayed by private radio stations. Radio France Internationale is available on FM in Banjul.

The government operates the only national TV station and blocks critical websites.

Many news websites and blogs are based overseas and some are run by exiled journalists, according to Freedom House.

TIMELINE

Some key dates in Gambia's history:

1889 - Present boundaries of The Gambia set by agreement between Britain and France; five years later it becomes a British protectorate until its independence in 1965.

1982 - The Gambia and Senegal form a loose confederation called Senegambia, which collapses in 1989.

1994 - Lieutenant Yahya Jammeh takes over the country in a coup. He is elected president two years later in a vote that three major political parties were barred from taking part in. He goes on to win three more elections and defeat several coup attempts.

2013 - President Jammeh announces Gambia's withdrawal from the Commonwealth, describing it as a "neo-colonial institution". Critics say the move was prompted by wide-spread international condemnation over the government's human rights violations.

2015 - President Jammeh declares the country an Islamic republic to break from the country's "colonial legacy".

2016 - President Jammeh's 22-year-rule ends in a shock election defeat by Adama Barrow. Mr Jammeh chooses exile in Equatorial Guinea.