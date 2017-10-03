Eritrea is the only African country to have no privately-owned news media. There is no room for freely reported news and the media are subject to the whim of the president, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The threat of imprisonment has led many journalists to go into exile, says the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The government has held a monopoly over broadcasting since independence. The few privately-owned newspapers were closed in 2001 as part of a crackdown on the opposition.

Outlets run by Eritreans abroad provide alternative news, but their reach and influence inside Eritrea are limited.

Exile broadcasters include Paris-based Radio Erena, which broadcasts via shortwave in Tigrinya and Arabic.

There were around 71,000 internet users (1.3 per cent of the population) by 2017 (Internetworldstats.com).

Despite having one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the world, Eritrea seeks to block many websites run by exiles, says Freedom House.

Eritrea has the lowest figure globally of mobile phone users, says the CPJ.

Press

Hadas Eritrea - government-owned, published three days a week

Eritrea Profile - government-owned weekly, in English

Tirigta - pro-government youth weekly owned by ruling party

Geled - weekly youth paper

Television

Radio

Voice of the Broad Masses of Eritrea (Dimtsi Hafash) - state-run, operates two networks, programmes in 11 languages

Radio Zara - state-run, FM network

News agency/internet