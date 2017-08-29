Comoros profile

Radio is the dominant medium. The national state-run network competes with regional services and private stations. There is a national TV service and a handful of private TV stations.

Broadcasts from the neighbouring French island of Mayotte can be picked up in some areas.

Most papers publish weekly; a feeble advertising market, poverty and poor distribution inhibit circulation. The leading titles are Al-Watwan, published on Grand Comore, and Kwezi, published on Mayotte.

The constitution guarantees media freedom, but there is a climate of self-censorship, says Reporters Without Borders.

Radio France Internationale is relayed part-time on FM in the capital.

There were 59,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com). Access is limited by a lack of infrastructure, power cuts and high connection costs, says RSF.

Press

Television

Television Nationale Comorienne (TNC) - national, state-owned, operated by Office de la Radio et de la Television des Comores (ORTC)

Mtsangani Television (MTV) - Moroni

Radio-Television Anjouanaise (RTA) - run by Anjouan regional government

Radio