Central African Republic profile - Media

Years on from the 2013 coup and the ensuing violence, attacks on the media continue and journalists are caught up in feuding between the warring parties, says Reporters Without Borders.

Radio is the most popular medium. State-run Radio Centrafrique has limited FM coverage.

Radio Ndeke Luka ("bird of luck"), run by Swiss NGO Fondation Hirondelle, provides balanced output, and rebroadcasts international news bulletins.

The UN stabilisation mission (MINUSCA) runs Guira FM, which is available in the capital and in the regions. The station is named after a tree under which differences are solved.

There are about two dozen privately-owned radio stations. Many of them are run by religious organisations.

Newspapers are privately-owned. Their reach is limited by low literacy levels and a lack of distribution in rural areas.

BBC World Service (90.2 FM), Radio France Internationale and the Voice of America are available via local relays in Bangui.

Around 224,000 citizens were online by 2016 - around 4.5% of the population (InternetLiveStats.com). Internet access is mainly confined to Bangui.

Press

Le Citoyen - private, daily

Le Confident - private, daily

L'Hirondelle - private, daily

Centrafric Matin - private, daily

La Fraternite - private, daily

Le Democrate - private, daily

Television

Television Centrafricaine (TVCA) - state-run

Radio

Radio Centrafrique - state-run

Radio Notre Dame - Catholic

Radio Ndeke Luka - run by Swiss NGO Fondation Hirondelle

Guira FM - operated by UN stabilisation mission

Internet