Burundi profile - Media

Operating in a turbulent political climate, Burundi's media are subject to censorship.

Most privately-owned radio stations were shut down in the wake of a 2015 coup attempt. Some of them remain off-air, says Reporters Without Borders.

Reporters are often harassed by the security forces and dozens of journalists have fled the country.

Newspaper readership is limited by low literacy levels. Radio is the main source of information for many Burundians. The government runs TV, radio and press outlets.

BBC World Service broadcasts on 90.2 FM in Bujumbura and on 105.6 in Mount Manga; Radio France Internationale is also available in the capital.

There were 167,000 internet users by 2016 (Internetlivestats.com).

Press

Le Renouveau - government newspaper

Iwacu - private weekly, online content in English/French

Ndongozi (Pacesetter) - founded by Catholic Church

Arc-en-ciel (Rainbow) - private, French-language weekly

Ubumwe (Unity) - government-owned weekly

Television

Television Nationale du Burundi - government-controlled, in Kirundi, Swahili, French and English

TeleRenaissance - private

Radio

Radio Burundi - government-controlled, in Kirundi, Swahili, French and English; also operates an educational network

Bonesha FM - funded by international organisations

Radio Publique Africaine - private

Radio CCIB+ - operated by Burundi Chamber of Commerce

Radio Culture - partly funded by health ministry

Radio Isanganiro - private

Radio Inzamba - online, operated by exiled Burundian journalists

News agencies

Agence Burundaise de Presse (ABP) - state-run

Net Press - private