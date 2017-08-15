Burkina Faso profile - Media
Burkina Faso has around 150 radio and TV stations and scores of newspapers and news websites.
But many outlets are not financially sustainable and journalists are often poorly paid, says US NGO Freedom House.
Radio is the most popular medium. State broadcaster Radiodiffusion Television du Burkina (RTB) operates alongside dozens of private and community radio stations.
The BBC (99.2 FM in Ouagadougou), Voice of America and Radio France Internationale run full-time relays.
Reporters Without Borders hails the "dynamic, professional, and diverse media landscape" but says media freedom is fragile.
Around 1.9 million people have internet access (Internetlivestats.com, 2016) - around 10% of the population.
Press
- Sidwaya - official daily
- L'Observateur Paalga - private
- Le Pays - private, daily
Television
- Television Nationale du Burkina - state-run
Radio
- Radio Burkina - state-run, runs national network and regional services, as well as entertainment station Canal Arc-en-Ciel
- Radio Pulsar - private
- Horizon FM - private
- Ouaga FM - private
News agency/websites
- Agence d'Information du Burkina - official agency
- Burkina 24 - news site