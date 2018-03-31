In pictures: Christians celebrate Easter around the world

  • 31 March 2018

Pictures from around the world capture Christians celebrating Easter, their Holiest time of year.

  • Priests holding candles attend Easter Vigil at St. John's Arch cathedral in Warsaw, Poland EPA

    Christians around the world have been gathering to celebrate Holy Saturday, ahead of the church's holiest day - Easter Sunday. In Warsaw, Poland, these priests hold candles as part of an Easter Vigil service.

  • A Catholic priest conducts a service on Easter Eve in the village of Ragotna, Belarus March 31, 2018. Reuters

    Catholics gathered after sunset in the village of Ragotna, Belarus, to kindle an Easter fire. The fire is traditionally used to light a holy candle that the priest carries ceremonially into the darkened church.

  • A picture of Mass on Holy Saturday highlighting the spectacular ceilings of Saint Peter's Basilica in the Vatican Reuters

    Pope Francis led a service in the Vatican on Saturday, in the majestic confines of Saint Peter's Basilica.

  • Pope Francis baptizes a man as he leads the Easter vigil mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Reuters

    The pontiff also baptised a man during the service. Easter Saturday is a popular day for welcoming new members into the Christian faith.

  • Children prepare for a huge Easter egg hunt at Connection Point Church's sixth annual "Eggstravaganza" in Torrance, California EPA

    The bunny's been busy! In Torrance, California, children took part in a giant Easter egg hunt with more than 75,000 eggs

  • A young girl paints a marbled egg held still in a vice EPA

    But in Feuerthalen, Switzerland, it was all about egg painting. For Christians, the eggs are a symbol of the resurrection of Jesus.

  • Peruvian bullfighter Andres Roca Rey performs with a bull during his bullfight held on the occasion of the "Feria de Paques" Easter festivities in Arles, southern France, 31 March 2018. EPA

    Bullfighters took to the ring during the Easter festivities in Arles, southern France. The annual event, called the "Feria de Paques", marks the start of the bullfighting season there.

  • Chinese Catholics attend the Easter Vigil at a Catholic church in Shanghai, China March 31, 2018. Reuters

    These Chinese Catholics in Shanghai were snapped waiting beneath pictures of Pope John Paul II and the Virgin Mary.

  • Priests wearing ceremonial outfits attend a pilgrimage ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest, Romania, 31 March 2018. EPA

    This crowd is made up of priests on a pilgrimage in Bucharest, Romania, ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday. Many Orthodox churches base their Easter date on the Julian calendar, not the Gregorian calendar used by Western countries. This year, Orthodox Easter Sunday will fall on 8 April.

