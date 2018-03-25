World

Earth Hour: Lights off to preserve the planet's environment

  • 25 March 2018

The world's most famous landmarks are plunged into darkness for one hour every year.

The global Earth Hour campaign raises awareness about the impacts of climate change. It started in Australia in 2007 and is now observed by participants in 187 countries, according to organisers.

Here are some major sites across the globe that dimmed their lights on Saturday 24 March 2018.

Sydney, Australia - Harbour Bridge and Opera House

Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House are seen before being plunged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign on 24 March 2018. Image copyright AFP
Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Opera House are plunged into darkness for the Earth Hour environmental campaign on March 24, 2018. Image copyright AFP

Beijing, China - National Stadium (the "Bird's Nest")

A view of the National Stadium (Bird's Nest) moments before Earth Hour in Beijing, China, 24 March 2018. Image copyright EPA
A view of the National Stadium (Bird's Nest) during Earth Hour in Beijing, China, 24 March 2018 Image copyright EPA

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Petronas Towers

A view of the Petronas Towers (C) with light on before Earth Hour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Image copyright EPA
A view of the Petronas Towers (C) with light off during Earth Hour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Image copyright EPA

Taipei, Taiwan - Taipei 101

A view of the skyscaper Taipei 101 with lights-on before the Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan Image copyright EPA
A view of the skyscaper Taipei 101 with lights-off during the Earth Hour in Taipei, Taiwan Image copyright EPA

Singapore - Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay

A general view of giant concrete tree-like structures called "Supertrees" before the lights are dimmed to mark Earth Hour, at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore Image copyright Reuters
A general view of giant concrete tree-like structures called "Supertrees" after the lights are dimmed to mark Earth Hour, at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore Image copyright Reuters

New Delhi, India - India Gate

The landmark India Gate monument before the lights were switched off during the Earth Hour campaign in New Delhi. Image copyright AFP/Getty
The landmark India Gate monument after the lights were switched off during the Earth Hour campaign in New Delhi. Image copyright AFP/Getty

Moscow, Russia - Christ the Saviour Cathedral

Christ the Saviour Cathedral with its illumination switched on before Earth Hour, in Moscow, Russia Image copyright EPA
Christ the Saviour Cathedral with its illumination switched off during Earth Hour, in Moscow, Russia Image copyright EPA

Minsk, Belarus - The Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater

The Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus is seen with lights on before the "Earth Hour" in Minsk, Belarus Image copyright EPA
The Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater of Belarus is seen with lights off during the "Earth Hour" in Minsk, Belarus Image copyright EPA

Rome, Italy - Colosseum

A picture taken on March 24, 2018 shows the ancient Colosseum normal lighted during the Earth Hour initiative in Rome. Image copyright AFP/Getty
A picture taken on March 24, 2018 shows the ancient Colosseum during the Earth Hour initiative in Rome. Image copyright AFP/Getty

Athens, Greece - Parthenon temple

The ancient Parthenon temple is pictured atop the Acropolis hill before Earth Hour in Athens, Greece Image copyright Reuters
The ancient Parthenon temple is pictured atop the Acropolis hill during Earth Hour in Athens, Greece Image copyright Reuters

