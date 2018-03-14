Stephen Hawking: A life in pictures
The physicist, who battled motor neurone disease for most of his life, has died at the age of 76.
-
BBC
Stephen Hawking, who was born in 1942, studied physics in Oxford and later went on to Cambridge for his postgraduate research in cosmology.
-
AFP
At the age of 22, he was diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease. As he was preparing to marry his first wife Jane (pictured), doctors predicted he did not have long to live. They were married for 26 years and went on to have three children together.
-
PA
He used a wheelchair and was largely unable to speak except through a voice synthesiser. Hawking shot to fame with his 1988 book A Brief History of Time, which sold over 10 million copies.
-
Reuters
Hawking later went on to marry one of his nurses, Elaine Mason, in 1995. They were married for 11 years before they divorced.
-
AFP
In 2007 Hawking became the first quadriplegic to experience weightlessness on board a plane specially designed to simulate zero gravity. "I think the human race has no future if it doesn't go into space," he then said.
-
EPA
The world-famous physicist often delivered lectures at universities around the world, like this one he gave at the George Washington University in 2008.
-
Getty Images
He won many awards in the fields of mathematics and science and in 2009, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-US President Barack Obama.
-
Reuters
He also went on to meet Queen Elizabeth in 2014 during a charity event at St James' Palace.
-
Getty Images
His life story was made into a 2014 film, The Theory of Everything, starring Eddie Redmayne who is pictured here with Hawking.
-
AFP
In 2017, Hawking spoke to an audience in Hong Kong by hologram, beamed live from his office in Cambridge. After his death, his children said his legacy would "live on for many years".