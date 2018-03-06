When we fell in love, I didn't care that he wasn't from my country, religion or even my caste. But a month after our live-in relationship broke up, I was pregnant with his child.

All my friends were of the opinion that I had gone mad. Because, I, a 21-year-old unmarried woman, wanted to keep this child.

I felt I was losing my senses. My gut feeling was that something really bad was going to happen. But what could be worse than what had already taken place?

I was 19 years old when I met Mustafa. I had just moved to a big city from a small town in a north-eastern state of India to work at a call centre.

Mustafa was of African origin. He completely fitted the 'tall, dark and handsome' description. We became friends and eventually fell in love. Soon, we moved in together.

I am a Christian and he is a Muslim. We were in love but couldn't dare to think of getting married.

We were living in a dream world where thinking and planning our future seemed irrelevant.

He had lots of friends. They would visit us often and with time I became friendly with them too.

Mustafa started becoming suspicious. He thought I was having an affair with one his friends and it led to many arguments between us.

Slowly this turned so ugly that we started screaming and insulting each other all day. Finally we decided to part ways.

It was a terrible time. I used to cry for hours, which started affecting my work and I lost my job. I decided to go back to my home town. I wanted to run away from that small apartment and every memory that was associated with it.

Then I missed my period. I bought a pregnancy test from a nearby shop and the result was positive. This was the second time I had become pregnant with Mustafa's child. The first time, he had forced me to have an abortion.

I called Mustafa and asked him to visit me in a cafe. When we were face-to-face, I told him about the pregnancy. He started yelling at me for not being "careful" enough and gave me hundreds of reasons to abort the child.

'Not again'

He even asked how he could believe that it was his child. But I was adamant. When I aborted my first child, it felt like murder. I did not have the courage to kill my own child again.

It wasn't as if I wasn't scared. I couldn't stop crying. I was unmarried, I didn't have a decent job and worst of all, the child's father was not ready to accept him.

Despite all this, I had hope in my heart. It seemed that God was giving me a chance to start a new life.

Until now, I had lived a carefree existence. Everyone doubted my ability to raise a child well. I knew that the path ahead of me was not easy but now I had a reason to live responsibly.

I was terrified but finally shared this with my family. They were aware of my relationship with Mustafa but news of the pregnancy made them furious.

They were OK with my status of unmarried mother but more upset about the fact that I was going to give birth to a black child who was not of their religion and caste.

I tried to convince them that I could take care of everything.

In this difficult time, it was a friend who stood by me. She would lend me her scooter so I could drive to the clinic for medical check-ups. I also started working as a saleswoman to make ends meet.

Meanwhile Mustafa started trying to woo me back but I had made my decision.

On the day of delivery, my friend took me to hospital on that same scooter. I had a Caesarean. When I woke up, I saw my son sleeping in my friend's lap and the doctor stood smiling next to me.

I was elated. Finally it felt that everything was going to be alright.

Mustafa also came to hospital in the evening. He kissed our child and called his friends to share the news that he had a son.

I was astonished to see him so happy but he didn't have the courage to tell his family.

He again brought up the idea that we get back together. He also wanted to give our child a Muslim name but I refused. I gave my son a Christian name. I could not trust Mustafa anymore.

'I don't regret my decision'

Eventually my mother and cousin came to stay with me. I wasn't alone anymore. The following year Mustafa went back to his country and never came back.

I am 29 now and my son is about to turn six.

I have lived through a difficult time but I have become stronger and fearless while raising my son.

I don't hesitate to tell people that I am an unmarried mother. I don't regret my decision. I am happy with my life.

My son lives with my mother now as I am working hard to build my career. I sing at parties and events - I am saving to secure my son's future.

He is a bright and cheerful child.

My relationship with Mustafa has ended forever but it will always remain special for me because it has taught me to live life.

I want to love again and get married but I'm not in a hurry.

This is a true life-story of a woman who lives in Northern India as told to BBC reporter Sindhuvasini Tripathi, produced by Divya Arya. The woman's identity has been kept anonymous and the man's name changed on her request.

